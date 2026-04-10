Ecological Crisis in Pashan Lake: Sewage Plant Malfunctions Lead to Environmental Disaster

Four personnel from Pune Municipal Corporation faced suspension following the discovery of hundreds of dead fish in Pashan Lake, Maharashtra. The city's second-largest lake was inspected by PMC chief Naval Kishore Ram, who identified the malfunctioning sewage treatment plant as the primary culprit.

Despite regular payments, the treatment plant's failure has led to untreated sewage being discharged into the lake, causing severe contamination and a foul odor, ultimately resulting in large-scale fish fatalities. Executive engineer Ajaykumar Dattatray Vayase and junior engineer Atul Kumar Kadu were among those suspended, with additional action taken against health department officials.

The investigation, led by additional commissioner Pavneet Kaur, will determine further accountability, including addressing pollution from nearby factories. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has been tasked with reviewing the effluent treatment processes of these factories.

(With inputs from agencies.)