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Ecological Crisis in Pashan Lake: Sewage Plant Malfunctions Lead to Environmental Disaster

Hundreds of dead fish were discovered in Pashan Lake, Pune, prompting the suspension of four municipal officials. The city is investigating the malfunction of a sewage treatment plant, which has resulted in untreated sewage entering the lake. This incident highlights significant lapses in environmental management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:44 IST
Ecological Crisis in Pashan Lake: Sewage Plant Malfunctions Lead to Environmental Disaster
  • Country:
  • India

Four personnel from Pune Municipal Corporation faced suspension following the discovery of hundreds of dead fish in Pashan Lake, Maharashtra. The city's second-largest lake was inspected by PMC chief Naval Kishore Ram, who identified the malfunctioning sewage treatment plant as the primary culprit.

Despite regular payments, the treatment plant's failure has led to untreated sewage being discharged into the lake, causing severe contamination and a foul odor, ultimately resulting in large-scale fish fatalities. Executive engineer Ajaykumar Dattatray Vayase and junior engineer Atul Kumar Kadu were among those suspended, with additional action taken against health department officials.

The investigation, led by additional commissioner Pavneet Kaur, will determine further accountability, including addressing pollution from nearby factories. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has been tasked with reviewing the effluent treatment processes of these factories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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