Digital Exploitation: Arrest Sparks Probe in Amravati

A 19-year-old has been detained in Amravati district, Maharashtra, for allegedly distributing illicit photos and videos of several women and minors online. Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde, also from Amravati, has requested that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) thoroughly investigate the case.

The accused, identified as Ayan Ahmed Tanvir Ahmed, was arrested on April 11 after obscene content featuring him went viral. The Paratwada police reported that he allegedly enticed victims, captured unwanted images and videos, and shared them on social media to tarnish their reputations.

The suspect faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, among others. Authorities have urged victims to cooperate, assuring protection of their identities, and emphasized strict legal proceedings against the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)