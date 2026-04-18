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Inferno Erupts at Krasnodar Oil Terminal

A fire broke out at an oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar region, triggering a major firefighting operation. The blaze in Tikhoretsk involved 224 firefighters and 56 vehicles. No casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 04:38 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 04:38 IST
Inferno Erupts at Krasnodar Oil Terminal
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A significant fire erupted at an oil terminal in southern Russia's Krasnodar region, as reported by the region's emergency operational headquarters early Saturday. The situation prompted a major firefighting response.

Efforts to control the blaze involved 224 firefighters and 56 vehicles, focusing their operations on the terminal located in Tikhoretsk, northeast of the main town, Krasnodar. Personnel from Russia's emergencies ministry were also dispatched to the scene.

Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties, and authorities have yet to determine the fire's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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