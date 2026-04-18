Balancing Justice: AI in the Judiciary

Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, highlighted the cautious adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in judicial processes at a recent conference. He stressed that while AI offers efficiency in legal research and case management, it must be an aid, not a replacement, preserving human intellect and constitutional values.

Justice Kant articulated concerns about AI's limitations, citing incidents of inaccuracies such as fabricated precedents and misleading legal propositions. These errors pose a risk to the judicial process founded on accuracy and trust. He emphasized that human judgment is irreplaceable, especially in ethical and moral dimensions of decision-making.

The conference also acknowledged AI's potential misuse and urged judicial officers to ensure AI-generated content is scrutinized and verified. Justice Kant reiterated that justice is inherently a human endeavor, requiring continuous learning and reflection, and technology should enhance, not replace, the human elements of justice delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)