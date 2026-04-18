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Balancing Justice: AI in the Judiciary

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant underscores the need for a balanced approach in integrating AI into the judiciary. While AI can enhance efficiency, it must not replace human oversight and judgment. A warning is issued about potential inaccuracies and misuse. Emphasis is placed on maintaining the human essence of justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-04-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 14:49 IST
Balancing Justice: AI in the Judiciary
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Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, highlighted the cautious adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in judicial processes at a recent conference. He stressed that while AI offers efficiency in legal research and case management, it must be an aid, not a replacement, preserving human intellect and constitutional values.

Justice Kant articulated concerns about AI's limitations, citing incidents of inaccuracies such as fabricated precedents and misleading legal propositions. These errors pose a risk to the judicial process founded on accuracy and trust. He emphasized that human judgment is irreplaceable, especially in ethical and moral dimensions of decision-making.

The conference also acknowledged AI's potential misuse and urged judicial officers to ensure AI-generated content is scrutinized and verified. Justice Kant reiterated that justice is inherently a human endeavor, requiring continuous learning and reflection, and technology should enhance, not replace, the human elements of justice delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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