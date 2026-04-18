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Protecting Minors: A Call Against Involving Children in Protests

The Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights advised against involving minors in protests, citing an incident where a young child was injured during a demonstration. They urged caution to prevent exposing children to harm and advised authorities to handle protests with care, avoiding force and ensuring child safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:41 IST
Protecting Minors: A Call Against Involving Children in Protests
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued an urgent appeal to the public, highlighting the inappropriateness of involving minors in protests. This comes after a pre-nursery student was injured during a demonstration in the Singjamei Kakwa Ashem area, raising concerns over child safety.

Thousands took to the streets in Imphal West district on April 16, defying prohibitory orders to protest a recent bomb attack that claimed the lives of two children. The injured child was not participating in the protest but was in proximity to the site, sparking the commission's concerns.

The commission has advised against exposing children to potentially violent or traumatic situations and urged authorities to exercise restraint in dealing with protests. They stressed the importance of adhering to established protocols to ensure the safety and best interests of children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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