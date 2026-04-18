Controversy Erupts Over Women's Reservation Bill Defeat

Senior BJP leaders launched a sharp attack on the Congress on Saturday, accusing it of betraying women's aspirations after a Constitution Amendment Bill for women's reservation in legislatures failed in the Lower House.

Former Union minister Smriti Irani criticized Congress for rejoicing over the denial of 33 percent reservation to women, despite longstanding demands. She alleged a feudal mindset treating constitutional rights as political favors.

Ravi Shankar Prasad also criticized Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks on women, asserting that women cannot be treated as commodities, invoking cultural respect for women as embodiments of India's spiritual heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)