Controversy Erupts Over Women's Reservation Bill Defeat
Senior BJP leaders criticized the Congress for allegedly celebrating the defeat of a Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at granting women's reservation in legislatures. The bill, which needed a two-thirds majority for passage, was defeated. BJP leaders accused the Congress of having a feudal mindset and questioned its commitment to women's rights.
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leaders launched a sharp attack on the Congress on Saturday, accusing it of betraying women's aspirations after a Constitution Amendment Bill for women's reservation in legislatures failed in the Lower House.
Former Union minister Smriti Irani criticized Congress for rejoicing over the denial of 33 percent reservation to women, despite longstanding demands. She alleged a feudal mindset treating constitutional rights as political favors.
Ravi Shankar Prasad also criticized Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks on women, asserting that women cannot be treated as commodities, invoking cultural respect for women as embodiments of India's spiritual heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Backlash: Women's Empowerment Bill Rejected in Lok Sabha Smackdown
PM Modi's Address: Women's Reservation Bill Defeated in Lok Sabha
We cannot trust BJP on delimitation as they would do it for their benefit: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Public is suffering and sees through this govt's actions; it won't fall for govt's narrative: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on women's quota bill.
BJP Slams Priyanka Gandhi: Women's Reservation Bill Controversy Intensifies