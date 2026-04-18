BJP Slams Priyanka Gandhi: Women's Reservation Bill Controversy Intensifies

In a fiery political exchange, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accusing her of blocking efforts for greater women's representation in Parliament. Rao described Priyanka's stance on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill as "disgusting," criticizing her position for preventing common women from gaining entry into Parliament.

Rao argued that Congress, under the leadership of the Gandhi family, is not genuinely committed to enhancing women's political participation, accusing them of maintaining a narrow, family-centric approach. He remarked, "Priyanka Gandhi's statement is a black day for democracy," reflecting his deep displeasure over the matter.

The tension rose after Priyanka defended the Opposition's stance on the bill, asserting that it intertwined issues of democracy with delimitation rather than simply focusing on women's representation. She stated, "This was not about women's reservation but democracy." As the bill failed in Lok Sabha, Rao also targeted Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of disrespecting women and maintaining a feudal mindset. The debate continues as political leaders clash over the path to achieving genuine women's reservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)