Close Calls at the LoC: Landmine Explosion Injures Soldier

An army soldier was injured during a routine patrol in the Balakot area near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, due to a landmine explosion, according to official reports on Saturday.

The incident occurred amidst an area domination patrol by an army unit, leading to an Agniveer being wounded. Officials confirmed the soldier was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

In a separate, precautionary operation, a rusted mortar shell found in Sagra near the Balnoi region was neutralized by army experts, ensuring no damage ensued.

(With inputs from agencies.)