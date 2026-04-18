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Close Calls at the LoC: Landmine Explosion Injures Soldier

An army soldier was injured in a landmine explosion during a patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The soldier is in stable condition. Another operation safely defused a rusted shell in the region, avoiding further damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 18-04-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 16:08 IST
Close Calls at the LoC: Landmine Explosion Injures Soldier
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  • Country:
  • India

An army soldier was injured during a routine patrol in the Balakot area near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, due to a landmine explosion, according to official reports on Saturday.

The incident occurred amidst an area domination patrol by an army unit, leading to an Agniveer being wounded. Officials confirmed the soldier was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

In a separate, precautionary operation, a rusted mortar shell found in Sagra near the Balnoi region was neutralized by army experts, ensuring no damage ensued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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