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J&K BJP Launches 'Mahila Akrosh Padyatra' to Challenge INDIA Bloc

Following the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, which aimed to start women's reservation in legislatures from 2029, J&K BJP plans 'Mahila Akrosh Padyatra' to reveal what they claim is the INDIA bloc's 'anti-women mindset.' The Bill, intended to ensure 33% women's reservation, was not passed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:02 IST
J&K BJP Launches 'Mahila Akrosh Padyatra' to Challenge INDIA Bloc
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The Jammu and Kashmir BJP has announced an initiative called 'Mahila Akrosh Padyatra' to counter the INDIA bloc's opposition to the women's reservation Bill. The Bill's defeat in the Lok Sabha, which proposed 33% reservation for women in legislatures starting in 2029, has triggered this move.

The BJP accuses the opposition of lacking genuine commitment to women's political empowerment. They claim the Congress and its allies have obstructed progress by opposing this progressive legislation. The activists plan to highlight issues related to women's rights and the double standards they attribute to the opposition parties.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill required a two-thirds majority but fell short. Despite 298 members supporting it, the Bill did not achieve the needed 352 votes. BJP believes its defeat represents a setback for women's rights, which they aim to address through awareness programs and rallies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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