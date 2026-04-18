Left Menu

SA and Lesotho to Unveil Senqu Bridge, Advancing Lesotho Highlands Water Project

Progress on Phase II is advancing steadily, with the Polihali Dam now over 50% complete and tunnelling works approaching the halfway stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mokhotlong | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:17 IST
SA and Lesotho to Unveil Senqu Bridge, Advancing Lesotho Highlands Water Project
The completion and commissioning of the Senqu Bridge signals not just progress in construction, but a broader advancement in regional development ambitions. Image Credit: Twitter(@DWS_RSA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa and the Kingdom of Lesotho are set to officially unveil the Senqu Bridge on 22 April 2026, marking a major milestone in Phase II of the multi-billion-rand Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP), one of Africa’s most ambitious cross-border infrastructure initiatives.

Constructed at an estimated cost of R2.4 billion, the Senqu Bridge stands as the largest of three major crossings being developed under the project and is poised to become a critical transport lifeline for communities in Lesotho’s highlands.

A Critical Link Across a Transforming Landscape

Spanning approximately 825 metres in length and rising about 90 metres above the Senqu River valley, the bridge will ensure uninterrupted connectivity across the future Polihali Reservoir—an area where existing routes will be submerged once the dam is completed.

The structure will maintain vital access to the A1 national route, linking Mokhotlong to the capital, Maseru, and ensuring that communities remain connected to essential services, trade routes, and economic hubs.

Officials have described the bridge as a “legacy infrastructure asset,” designed not only for immediate transport needs but also for long-term resilience as the region undergoes significant environmental and infrastructural transformation.

Engineering Innovation in Challenging Terrain

The Senqu Bridge represents a significant engineering achievement in one of Southern Africa’s most rugged landscapes. It is the first extradosed bridge in Lesotho—a hybrid design combining elements of cable-stayed and prestressed girder systems—constructed using advanced incremental launching techniques to enhance safety and minimize environmental impact.

Beyond its technical complexity, the project has delivered substantial socio-economic benefits. Construction generated around 250,000 person-days of employment, with a peak workforce of approximately 1,200 workers, the majority being Basotho nationals.

Procurement strategies also prioritized inclusivity, channeling significant investment into local enterprises, including South African black-owned firms, thereby strengthening regional economic participation.

Part of a Strategic Water Security Initiative

The bridge is a key component of Phase II of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, a treaty-based partnership established in 1986 between South Africa and Lesotho to address water security, energy generation, and socio-economic development.

The LHWP harnesses the Orange–Senqu River system to transfer water to South Africa’s Integrated Vaal River System, which supplies Gauteng—the country’s economic heartland. In return, Lesotho benefits from hydropower generation, infrastructure development, and water royalties.

Phase II includes:

  • The construction of the 165-metre-high Polihali Dam

  • A 38-kilometre transfer tunnel linking Polihali and Katse reservoirs

  • Supporting infrastructure such as bridges, roads, and power systems

Once completed, the phase will increase water supply capacity from 780 million cubic metres to approximately 1.27 billion cubic metres annually, significantly enhancing long-term water security for South Africa.

Momentum Builds with Major Construction Milestones

Progress on Phase II is advancing steadily, with the Polihali Dam now over 50% complete and tunnelling works approaching the halfway stage.

Ahead of the bridge inauguration, ministers from both countries are also set to unveil a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) at the Polihali site—a crucial step in accelerating construction of the transfer tunnel.

A Model of Regional Cooperation

The LHWP is widely regarded as a flagship example of regional integration in Africa, demonstrating how shared natural resources can be managed through long-term cooperation and institutional frameworks.

As infrastructure like the Senqu Bridge comes online, the project is expected to deliver far-reaching benefits:

  • Improved regional connectivity and mobility

  • Enhanced access to services for remote communities

  • Job creation and local economic development

  • Strengthened water and energy security

Looking Ahead

The completion and commissioning of the Senqu Bridge signals not just progress in construction, but a broader advancement in regional development ambitions. As Phase II moves closer to completion, the LHWP continues to stand as a cornerstone of sustainable infrastructure development and cross-border collaboration in Africa.

TRENDING

1
Infiltration being encouraged, safety of women compromised under TMC rule in Bengal: PM in Medinipur.

Infiltration being encouraged, safety of women compromised under TMC rule in...

 India
2
Riots, incidents of political violence have gone up in Bengal in last 15 years: PM at poll rally in Medinipur. PNT RBT

Riots, incidents of political violence have gone up in Bengal in last 15 yea...

 India
3
Capital Crackdown: Delhi's Battle Against Drunk Driving

Capital Crackdown: Delhi's Battle Against Drunk Driving

 India
4
All govt employees will get benefits of 7th Pay Commission once BJP comes to power in Bengal: PM in Medinipur.

All govt employees will get benefits of 7th Pay Commission once BJP comes to...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026