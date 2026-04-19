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Opposition Criticizes Modi's Address as Election Ploy

Opposition leaders criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address, accusing him of using it as a political campaign speech amid state elections. They argued that it violated democratic norms and the Model Code of Conduct, urging the Election Commission to consider it as part of BJP's election costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 00:06 IST
Opposition Criticizes Modi's Address as Election Ploy
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Opposition leaders have openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address to the nation, labeling it as politically charged and lacking depth. The address, delivered during ongoing state elections, is being viewed as a campaign maneuver by Modi's government.

Critics, including CPI(M) leader John Brittas and CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar, argue that the address violated the democratic norms and the Model Code of Conduct. They demanded that the costs associated with the address be counted as part of the BJP's election expenditure, denouncing it as a misuse of official platforms for political gains.

The address has sparked accusations of the government using public broadcasters for partisan purposes. Modi's comments on the Women's Reservation Bill and his critique of the Opposition have further intensified the debate, with some leaders predicting a political backlash for Modi and his party in upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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