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Tragic Discovery: Retired Army Veteran Found Hanging

The body of retired armyman Riyaz Ahmad Badana was discovered hanging from a tree in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities have initiated an investigation following the incident. The body was recovered and sent for formal examinations. The case remains under police scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:23 IST
Tragic Discovery: Retired Army Veteran Found Hanging
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  • Country:
  • India

A retired army veteran, Riyaz Ahmad Badana, was discovered dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday. His body was found hanging from a tree in the Handwara area.

Officials confirmed that the deceased was 45-year-old Badana, a resident of Hatchmarg village. Following the discovery, local police promptly brought down the body for further examination.

Medico-legal formalities are being carried out as investigations begin. A case has been registered, and officials are keenly looking into the circumstances surrounding this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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