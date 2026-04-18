Tragic Discovery: Retired Army Veteran Found Hanging

A retired army veteran, Riyaz Ahmad Badana, was discovered dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday. His body was found hanging from a tree in the Handwara area.

Officials confirmed that the deceased was 45-year-old Badana, a resident of Hatchmarg village. Following the discovery, local police promptly brought down the body for further examination.

Medico-legal formalities are being carried out as investigations begin. A case has been registered, and officials are keenly looking into the circumstances surrounding this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)