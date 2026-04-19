Sri Lanka's Coal Import Controversy: Minister's Resignation Sparks Debate
Sri Lanka's opposition has criticized the government following the resignation of Energy Minister Kumara Jayakodi, linked to a coal import probe. The controversy centers on importing substandard coal, necessitating excess diesel usage. This has led to calls for broader governmental accountability beyond Jayakodi's resignation. The probe continues amidst political tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 19-04-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 21:42 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's political scene is heating up as the opposition criticizes the government after Energy Minister Kumara Jayakodi's resignation over coal import controversies.
The substandard quality of the coal, necessitating increased diesel usage, has fueled the opposition's demands for broader accountability from the government.
A presidential commission is currently investigating the matter, as political tensions continue to rise with the opposition challenging the government's handling of the situation and calling for transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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