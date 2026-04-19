Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM Criticizes Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai accused the Congress of adopting a 'divide and rule' strategy, opposing the women's reservation amendment bill, which he terms a 'betrayal' of 70 crore women. Amid political reprimands, Sai underlines BJP's commitment to women's welfare while criticizing Congress for obstructing progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:22 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Criticizes Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, has leveled severe allegations against the Congress party, accusing it of sabotaging the passage of a crucial constitutional amendment bill aimed at securing women's reservation in legislative bodies.

At a recent press conference, Sai expressed disappointment over the defeat of the Constitution (131st) Amendment Bill, which was designed to ensure a 33% quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies starting in 2029. Sai condemned the Congress and its allies for what he considered a betrayal of India's 70 crore women and a violation of their political empowerment.

Highlighting years of opposition from Congress, Sai emphasized that BJP's actions, including schemes for women's welfare in Chhattisgarh, stand in contrast to Congress's apparent vote-bank and dynastic politics. Despite opposition, Sai insists the demand for women's reservation remains strong across the country.

TRENDING

1
Returning to Ruins: Hong Kong Fire Victims Face Emotional Reckoning

Returning to Ruins: Hong Kong Fire Victims Face Emotional Reckoning

 Global
2
RSS 'hates' Dravidian idea, wants to rule TN: Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumari.

RSS 'hates' Dravidian idea, wants to rule TN: Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumari.

 India
3
Tragic Fall: Delhi Advocate's Fatal Plunge

Tragic Fall: Delhi Advocate's Fatal Plunge

 India
4
BJP trying to enter TN through AIADMK: Rahul at Kanniyakumari.

BJP trying to enter TN through AIADMK: Rahul at Kanniyakumari.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026