Chhattisgarh CM Criticizes Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, has leveled severe allegations against the Congress party, accusing it of sabotaging the passage of a crucial constitutional amendment bill aimed at securing women's reservation in legislative bodies.

At a recent press conference, Sai expressed disappointment over the defeat of the Constitution (131st) Amendment Bill, which was designed to ensure a 33% quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies starting in 2029. Sai condemned the Congress and its allies for what he considered a betrayal of India's 70 crore women and a violation of their political empowerment.

Highlighting years of opposition from Congress, Sai emphasized that BJP's actions, including schemes for women's welfare in Chhattisgarh, stand in contrast to Congress's apparent vote-bank and dynastic politics. Despite opposition, Sai insists the demand for women's reservation remains strong across the country.