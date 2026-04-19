Chhattisgarh CM Criticizes Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai accused the Congress of adopting a 'divide and rule' strategy, opposing the women's reservation amendment bill, which he terms a 'betrayal' of 70 crore women. Amid political reprimands, Sai underlines BJP's commitment to women's welfare while criticizing Congress for obstructing progress.
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, has leveled severe allegations against the Congress party, accusing it of sabotaging the passage of a crucial constitutional amendment bill aimed at securing women's reservation in legislative bodies.
At a recent press conference, Sai expressed disappointment over the defeat of the Constitution (131st) Amendment Bill, which was designed to ensure a 33% quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies starting in 2029. Sai condemned the Congress and its allies for what he considered a betrayal of India's 70 crore women and a violation of their political empowerment.
Highlighting years of opposition from Congress, Sai emphasized that BJP's actions, including schemes for women's welfare in Chhattisgarh, stand in contrast to Congress's apparent vote-bank and dynastic politics. Despite opposition, Sai insists the demand for women's reservation remains strong across the country.
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