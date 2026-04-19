Mamata Banerjee Criticizes PM Modi Over Women's Quota Bill

In a strong rebuke, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for misleading the nation regarding the women's quota bill.

Banerjee accused the central government of using women as a shield for a political strategy intended to benefit BJP-ruled states under the guise of empowerment.

The TMC chief emphasized her party's long-standing commitment to women's representation, arguing that the focus should be on genuine empowerment rather than political maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)