Fugitive Social Activist Charged in Thane Assault Case

A 35-year-old social activist has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Thane, Maharashtra. The individual reportedly misled the victim with a false promise of marriage before committing the crime.

The accused allegedly captured objectionable videos of the victim and used them as a blackmail tactic. He purportedly coerced her into thefts from government offices.

Authorities have registered the case under various charges and transferred the investigation to the Thane Crime Branch. Police suspect involvement of an organized syndicate and continue tracing the accused's whereabouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)