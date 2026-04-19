Rajnath Singh's Determined Push for Women's Reservation Amidst Political Turmoil

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has criticized the Congress and DMK for preventing the passage of the Women's Reservation Act amendment bill in Parliament. Speaking at a political rally in Tenkasi district, Singh expressed the BJP's unwavering commitment to introducing 33% reservations for women, declaring that 'no power in the world can stop us.'

Singh accused the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu of deep-rooted corruption, highlighting ongoing investigations by central agencies. He urged voters to reject the DMK in the upcoming assembly elections, promoting the AIADMK-NDA alliance as an alternative focus on welfare and development.

In a scathing critique, Singh alleged various scams by the DMK government and reinforced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emotional commitment to Tamil Nadu's development. He pledged to tackle issues like illicit liquor and debt mismanagement, and criticized the DMK's opposition to traditional practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)