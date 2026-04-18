Terror in Kyiv: Gunman Killed After Supermarket Siege

In a harrowing incident in Kyiv, a gunman killed multiple individuals before taking hostages in a supermarket. Ukrainian authorities confirmed the suspect was shot dead by police after negotiation attempts failed.

The crisis emerged in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, with officials reporting at least five fatalities. President Zelenskyy acknowledged the tragic loss of life in the capital.

The head of Ukraine's Interior Ministry, Ihor Klymenko, stated that tactical police units intervened decisively to neutralize the threat. Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, expressed condolences to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)