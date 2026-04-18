Terror in Kyiv: Gunman Killed After Supermarket Siege
A gunman was shot dead by police in Kyiv after killing multiple people and taking hostages in a supermarket. Despite negotiation attempts, tactical police units stormed the store. The incident occurred in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district and resulted in at least five fatalities, according to Ukrainian officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:12 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a harrowing incident in Kyiv, a gunman killed multiple individuals before taking hostages in a supermarket. Ukrainian authorities confirmed the suspect was shot dead by police after negotiation attempts failed.
The crisis emerged in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, with officials reporting at least five fatalities. President Zelenskyy acknowledged the tragic loss of life in the capital.
The head of Ukraine's Interior Ministry, Ihor Klymenko, stated that tactical police units intervened decisively to neutralize the threat. Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, expressed condolences to the victims' families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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