South Africa Accelerates Repatriation of Malawian Nationals

The South African government has begun relocating vulnerable Malawian nationals, including women, children and people with health conditions, to a newly established temporary facility at the Drive-Inn site in Durban. The move forms part of broader efforts to speed up the repatriation process while ensuring that humanitarian needs are addressed during the transition.

Speaking at a media briefing, eThekwini Municipality Mayor Cyril Xaba said the Drive-Inn facility was secured to support the orderly return of Malawian nationals who have been living at the Sherwood site for extended periods. The relocation of vulnerable groups is already underway, while the Sherwood facility will continue operating until the transition is completed.

New site designed to support faster and more organised returns

According to Xaba, the Drive-Inn site offers better access control, making it easier for authorities to manage movement and maintain accurate records of individuals requiring assistance. The facility has been established as a temporary staging area and is not intended to become a permanent settlement.

The mayor thanked residents and businesses in Ward 26 for supporting the initiative and stressed that the government has no plans to create refugee camps. He said the intervention was necessary to address an urgent situation while providing a practical and humane solution.

Several humanitarian services have been introduced at the site to improve living conditions. Non-governmental organisations have donated two large marquees capable of accommodating up to 5,000 people, along with meals and essential supplies. The municipality has provided water, electricity, waste management services, ablution facilities, a medical centre staffed by healthcare workers, and transportation between Sherwood and the Drive-Inn site.

Thousands already returned to Malawi

Law enforcement officers continue to maintain order at the Sherwood facility and provide security escorts for transport services linked to court appearances and relocations. Authorities have also stepped up administrative processes to increase the number of departures.

Mayor Xaba praised officials from the Department of Home Affairs and the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development for accelerating case processing in recent days. He revealed that nearly 4,000 people have already been deported or repatriated, with departures increasing significantly.

On Friday alone, eight buses carrying 784 people left South Africa for Malawi. The government has now shifted its primary focus from deportation to voluntary repatriation, a process that involves direct cooperation with Malawian authorities and avoids lengthy court procedures.

To further speed up operations, the South African government has made 20 buses available for repatriation efforts. Xaba said the streamlined approach allows authorities to assist more people in returning home safely and efficiently.

He thanked government departments, community organisations, faith-based groups and volunteers for their contributions, describing the ongoing operation as a collaborative effort to deliver a sustainable and humane response to the situation.