Europe's Nuclear Power Plants Strain Under Climate Change Pressure
Hungary and Romania's nuclear power plants face challenges due to record low river levels, leading to reduced output and discussions on adapting energy strategies in light of climate change. The reliance on river water for cooling reactors is under scrutiny as extreme weather patterns continue to impact operations.
- Country:
- Hungary
Record low river levels have significantly affected Hungary and Romania's nuclear power operations, posing challenges on how to adapt atomic energy strategies amid a changing climate.
Hungary's Paks plant saw drastic output cuts earlier this month due to the Danube's low water levels, while Romania shut its last functioning reactor for similar reasons.
As Europe experiences unprecedented warming, the conversation on building resilience in nuclear technology to withstand climate-induced pressures is gaining urgency.
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