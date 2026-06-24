EU Court Overturns Decision on Private Jets

The Manufacture Of Private Jets Cannot Be Excluded From A List Of Activities Deemed To Be Environmentally Sustainable

In a significant ruling, the EU's second-highest court has annulled a decision by the European Commission, which had previously excluded the manufacture of private jets from the list of environmentally sustainable activities.

The court found that the exclusion was not legally justified, leading to a reversal of the decision.

This ruling could have considerable implications for the aviation industry and its environmental impact assessments within the EU framework.