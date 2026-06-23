EU needs to integrate Ukraine in defence union, Kubilius says

EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius advocates for integrating Ukraine's military force into the European defence architecture, citing its transformation and growing importance.

Reuters | The Eu Needs To Integrate Ukraine In A Future Defence Union | Updated: 23-06-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 15:05 IST
EU needs to integrate Ukraine in defence union, Kubilius says
  • Country:
  • European Union

The ​EU needs to ​integrate Ukraine in ‌a future ​defence union, EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said on ‌Tuesday. "Thanks to transformation of its war doctrine, Ukraine is prevailing," Kubilius said in a ‌speech in Brussels.

"It would be difficult ‌to understand if we in Europe would not take it as our vital interest to integrate ⁠the ​military force of ⁠Ukraine into our European defence architecture," he said. The European ⁠Commission will likely present first proposals for a ​further integration of the European defence ⁠market next week "with detailed analysis and follow up steps", ⁠the commissioner ​said, speaking at the European Defence and Security summit.

"Later this year we ⁠will present a proposal to change defence procurement ⁠rules. ⁠And other market rules," he added.

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