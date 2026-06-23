EU needs to integrate Ukraine in defence union, Kubilius says

The ​EU needs to ​integrate Ukraine in ‌a future ​defence union, EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said on ‌Tuesday. "Thanks to transformation of its war doctrine, Ukraine is prevailing," Kubilius said in a ‌speech in Brussels.

"It would be difficult ‌to understand if we in Europe would not take it as our vital interest to integrate ⁠the ​military force of ⁠Ukraine into our European defence architecture," he said. The European ⁠Commission will likely present first proposals for a ​further integration of the European defence ⁠market next week "with detailed analysis and follow up steps", ⁠the commissioner ​said, speaking at the European Defence and Security summit.

"Later this year we ⁠will present a proposal to change defence procurement ⁠rules. ⁠And other market rules," he added.