EU needs to integrate Ukraine in defence union, Kubilius says
EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius advocates for integrating Ukraine's military force into the European defence architecture, citing its transformation and growing importance.
- Country:
- European Union
The EU needs to integrate Ukraine in a future defence union, EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said on Tuesday. "Thanks to transformation of its war doctrine, Ukraine is prevailing," Kubilius said in a speech in Brussels.
"It would be difficult to understand if we in Europe would not take it as our vital interest to integrate the military force of Ukraine into our European defence architecture," he said. The European Commission will likely present first proposals for a further integration of the European defence market next week "with detailed analysis and follow up steps", the commissioner said, speaking at the European Defence and Security summit.
"Later this year we will present a proposal to change defence procurement rules. And other market rules," he added.
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