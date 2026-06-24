Germany Considers Social Media Ban for Under-13s: A Step Towards Digital Safety
A German expert panel advises barring under-13s from owning social media accounts, recommending strict child-safety measures and a parental duty to prevent 'digital neglect.' The report includes 56 recommendations aimed at protecting youth online and is welcomed by the government for further debate.
In a bid to enhance online safety for children, a German government-appointed expert panel has recommended barring under-13s from owning social media accounts. The report, presented to the family ministry, outlines 56 recommendations designed to protect children from online risks.
The proposal includes a statutory age limit of 13 years for independent social media use. German Minister for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth, Karin Prien, supports the proposal as a fundamental strategy for digital safety.
Alongside the age limit, the commission suggests tiered protection standards for older age groups and service-specific restrictions based on platform risk assessments. With other countries like France and Canada taking similar steps, Germany's ruling parties endorse these measures to shield young users from harmful digital content.
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