Yabloko Party Faces Financial Accusations Amid Election Controversy

Russia's financial watchdog, Rosfinmonitoring, has leveled serious allegations against the anti-war Yabloko party, claiming it received illicit funds through intermediaries from the United States and Germany.

This development was reported by the state-run TASS news agency, adding fuel to the controversy surrounding Yabloko's opposition to Moscow's war in Ukraine.

In response, Russia's Supreme Court is being petitioned to block the party from participating in September's parliamentary elections, while the Prosecutor-General's Office has called for the cancellation of Yabloko's candidate list, according to Interfax.