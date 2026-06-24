Cachalia Confident in Police Readiness for June 30 Protests

Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia has expressed confidence in the operational readiness of the Western Cape South African Police Service (SAPS) ahead of the planned protests scheduled for 30 June. Speaking during a media briefing at Cape Town Central police station, Cachalia said police have put measures in place to maintain public safety while protecting the constitutional rights of those participating in the demonstrations.

His remarks followed a visit to the Provincial Operational Coordination Centre, where he received updates on security preparations and assessed the province's readiness for the anticipated protests. Cachalia urged demonstrators to exercise their rights responsibly and to ensure that all protest activities remain peaceful and within the boundaries of the law.

Warning against violence, intimidation and looting

While reaffirming the right to protest, the Acting Minister warned against any actions that could threaten public safety or undermine the purpose of the demonstrations. He called on participants not to carry dangerous weapons, intimidate members of the public, damage property or engage in looting and criminal activity.

According to Cachalia, South Africa's Constitution protects the right to peaceful assembly and protest, but that right must be exercised in a manner that respects the law and the rights of others. The police are expected to monitor developments closely on the day of the demonstrations, with operational plans designed to respond to any incidents that may arise while allowing lawful gatherings to proceed.

Community leaders raise crime concerns during Nyanga visit

The Acting Minister's visit to the Provincial Operational Coordination Centre formed part of a broader programme in the Western Cape that began earlier at Nyanga Police Station. There, Cachalia met with community stakeholders and senior police officials to discuss crime-related challenges affecting one of the province's most crime-affected areas. Western Cape Premier Allan Winde joined the engagement, alongside senior representatives from provincial and national SAPS structures.

Acting Nyanga Station Commander Colonel Wynand Muller presented an overview of crime trends, policing challenges and ongoing efforts to improve safety within the precinct. Representatives from Community Policing Forums, neighbourhood watches, non-governmental organisations, faith-based groups and youth organisations also participated in the discussions. Stakeholders shared concerns about crime and public safety while offering suggestions on how police and communities can work more closely together.

According to SAPS, the meeting provided a platform for constructive engagement between police leadership and community representatives as authorities continue efforts to strengthen crime-fighting initiatives and improve cooperation with residents. The engagements also formed part of broader preparations aimed at ensuring stability and effective policing ahead of the June 30 demonstrations.