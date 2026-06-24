Indian Navy Ships Conclude Vietnam Visit, Continue Deployment

Indian Naval Ships Udaygiri and Kavaratti have departed Ho Chi Minh City after completing a successful port visit aimed at enhancing maritime cooperation between India and Vietnam. The ships left Vietnam on 24 June 2026 under the command of Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF), as part of their ongoing deployment in the South East Asia region.

The visit provided an opportunity for senior naval officials from both countries to engage on issues related to maritime security, professional collaboration and regional cooperation. During his stay, Rear Admiral Ananda met senior representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Vietnam People's Navy, where discussions focused on strengthening naval ties and expanding cooperation in areas of shared interest.

Professional exchanges and joint activities deepen naval ties

A series of professional interactions and bilateral exercises were conducted between personnel of the Indian Navy and the Vietnam People's Navy during the port call. These engagements allowed both sides to exchange operational experiences, discuss best practices and strengthen coordination on maritime security matters. The activities reflected the growing defence relationship between the two countries and their shared interest in promoting safe and secure seas across the region.

To commemorate the 12th International Day of Yoga, sailors from both navies participated in a joint yoga session onboard INS Kavaratti. The event highlighted the cultural connections that continue to complement the strategic partnership between India and Vietnam. The visit also included a ceremonial wreath-laying at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh. Rear Admiral Ananda, accompanied by the commanding officers of INS Udaygiri and INS Kavaratti, paid tribute to the late Vietnamese leader and his enduring legacy.

Visit reflects India's Act East engagement

The Ambassador of India to Vietnam was among the guests hosted onboard INS Udaygiri during the visit. Representatives from the Vietnam People's Navy, members of the diplomatic community and other distinguished guests also attended engagements aboard the vessel. India and Vietnam maintain an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership built on strong political ties, growing economic cooperation and longstanding people-to-people connections.

According to the Indian Navy, the port call reinforces the objectives of India's Act East Policy and supports the vision of MAHASAGAR — Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. The deployment also reflects India's continued commitment to constructive maritime engagement with friendly nations and its efforts to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

As the ships continue their operational deployment across South East Asia, the visit to Vietnam is expected to further deepen naval cooperation and contribute to regional stability and maritime security.