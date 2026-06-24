Government Finalises Rural Development Convergence Framework

The Ministry of Rural Development has held a high-level consultation with multiple government departments to finalise a convergence framework that will guide the implementation of the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025. The meeting, chaired by Rural Development Secretary Rohit Kansal at Kartavya Bhavan in New Delhi, brought together representatives and nodal officers from 18 ministries and departments of the Government of India.

The consultation forms part of preparations for the launch of the VB–G RAM G Act, which is scheduled to come into effect on 1 July 2026. Officials discussed ways to translate the Act's vision into practical implementation, with a strong emphasis on coordination between government programmes and decentralised planning led by Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Village plans to become the centre of development planning

At the heart of the framework is the Viksit Gram Panchayat Plan (VGPP), which will serve as the primary planning tool for rural development at the village level. The plan is designed to be prepared through community participation and approved by the Gram Sabha, ensuring that development priorities reflect local needs and aspirations. The framework introduces a "Single Plan – Multi Funding" approach, allowing different government schemes and programmes to work towards common development goals while retaining their individual funding arrangements and mandates.

According to Kansal, convergence is essential for addressing interconnected rural challenges such as water security, infrastructure development, livelihoods, climate resilience and local economic growth. The framework proposes a bottom-up planning model in which priorities identified by Gram Sabhas are consolidated through Panchayati Raj Institutions and linked with sector-specific programmes implemented by various ministries.

Focus on infrastructure, livelihoods and climate resilience

Participants also reviewed the thematic priorities and permissible works identified under the Act. Rural development interventions have been grouped into four major categories: Water Security, Core Rural Infrastructure, Rural Livelihoods and Special Works for Mitigation of Extreme Weather Events.

To support implementation from July, the Department of Rural Development has already notified an interim list of 318 permissible works. These cover areas such as natural resource management, irrigation systems, rural roads, community infrastructure, livelihood-supporting assets, climate adaptation measures and disaster preparedness projects. Officials noted that the wide range of approved works creates significant opportunities for collaboration across government schemes and sectors.

Detailed discussions focused on strengthening technical and financial convergence, identifying programmes that can work together more effectively, improving digital interoperability and creating institutional mechanisms for coordinated implementation and monitoring. Senior officials from the Department of Rural Development, including Joint Secretary Rohini Bhajibhakare and Deputy Secretary Ashish Gupta, participated in the consultation.

The convergence framework is expected to become operational alongside the VB–G RAM G Act on 1 July 2026. Government believes the approach will improve planning at the grassroots level, maximise the impact of public spending and accelerate integrated rural development through closer coordination among ministries and local institutions.