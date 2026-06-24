KZN Correctional Services Official in Court on Fraud Charges

KwaZulu-Natal Regional Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services, Mnikelwa Nxele, has appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates' Court on charges of fraud and money laundering. Nxele was arrested by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) following an investigation linked to evidence presented during the State Capture Commission.

According to IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame, the matter was referred to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, commonly known as the Hawks, after evidence provided by former BOSASA executive Angelo Agrizzi was examined. The investigation relates to BOSASA contracts valued at about R20 million.

Bribery allegations linked to bid committee role

IDAC alleges that Nxele received bribes of around R100,000 per month while serving as chairperson of the Special Bid Adjudication Committee in KwaZulu-Natal. The directorate further alleges that suspicious financial activities were carried out through the Zogoba Trust, which Nxele allegedly registered and used to hide the movement of funds and assets linked to criminal activity. Mamothame said the money was allegedly used to buy properties and for gambling at several casinos around the country. Nxele is also accused of failing to make the required financial disclosures to the Department of Public Service and Administration.

Case postponed to September

Nxele was granted bail of R50,000 after his court appearance. The case has been postponed to 16 September 2026, when the matter is expected to return to court for further proceedings. The charges add to the ongoing legal processes linked to corruption allegations that emerged from the State Capture Commission, particularly those involving BOSASA-related contracts within public institutions. IDAC said the case forms part of broader efforts to pursue accountability in matters involving alleged corruption, fraud and money laundering in the public sector.