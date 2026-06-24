Chemours Agrees to Groundbreaking Settlement Over 'Forever Chemicals'

The Us Department Of Justice Said On Wednesday That The Chemours Company Agreed To A Million Settlement Over The Release Of Forever Chemicals In West Virginia

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that The Chemours Company will pay $450 million to settle claims over the release of 'forever chemicals' in multiple states.

The agreement includes a $22.5 million civil penalty and allocates $90 million for controlling harmful PFAS discharges and purifying contaminated drinking water.

This marks the federal government's first major settlement regarding a manufacturer of 'forever chemicals,' with Chemours facilities in West Virginia, North Carolina, and New Jersey identified as key offenders.