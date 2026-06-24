Chemours Agrees to Groundbreaking Settlement Over 'Forever Chemicals'
The Chemours Company has agreed to a $450 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over the discharge of 'forever chemicals' into rivers in West Virginia, North Carolina, and New Jersey. This landmark settlement includes penalties and funding for PFAS control and water purification.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that The Chemours Company will pay $450 million to settle claims over the release of 'forever chemicals' in multiple states.
The agreement includes a $22.5 million civil penalty and allocates $90 million for controlling harmful PFAS discharges and purifying contaminated drinking water.
This marks the federal government's first major settlement regarding a manufacturer of 'forever chemicals,' with Chemours facilities in West Virginia, North Carolina, and New Jersey identified as key offenders.