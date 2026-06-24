Strait to Stability: Crude Oil Flow Resumes Amidst Iran-U.S. Agreement

Approximately 20 million barrels of crude oil have passed through the Strait of Hormuz within a day as tensions ease following a U.S.-Iran agreement to end the conflict. This marks a significant reduction in supply constraints, lowering benchmark oil prices and re-establishing regular shipments through the critical waterway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Some Million Barrels Of Crude Oil Have Exited The Strait Of Hormuz In The Last Hours | Updated: 24-06-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 23:01 IST
Strait to Stability: Crude Oil Flow Resumes Amidst Iran-U.S. Agreement
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In a significant easing of tensions, about 20 million barrels of crude oil have made their way through the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright disclosed these figures at the Reuters Global Energy Forum in New York.

Wright highlighted that approximately 72 ships had crossed the strait, signaling renewed stability after the U.S. and Iran agreed to end their conflict. This development effectively diminishes Iran's strategic leverage over the vital shipping corridor, according to Wright.

The resumption of oil flow following months of disruption has driven down benchmark oil prices by more than $3, marking their lowest point since before the onset of the Iran conflict in February. The easing supply concerns have alleviated disruptions in the global oil market.

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