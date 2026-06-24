Record Heatwave Devastates French Poultry

Extreme Heat In France Has Killed Hundreds Of Thousands Of Poultry

A record-breaking heatwave in France has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of poultry across the country, overwhelming local carcass collection systems and forcing authorities to contemplate on-farm burials.

The heatwave, affecting most of Western Europe, has closed schools, disrupted power supplies, and forced night-time grain harvests. In the Pays de la Loire, France's second-largest poultry-producing region, farmers like Clement Blanchard report losing hundreds of chickens daily.

The Chambers of Agriculture in Brittany and Pays de la Loire warn of 'massive' poultry deaths. Meanwhile, dairy farmers face reduced production as cattle struggle with the high temperatures, further complicating the agricultural impact of the heatwave.