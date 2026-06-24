US-Turkey Jet Engine Deal: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

President Donald Trumps Administration Is Planning To Push Ahead With The Sale Of Dozens Of Jet Engines To Turkey Worth Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars Despite Objections From The Us Congress

The Trump administration is set to proceed with the significant sale of General Electric jet engines to Turkey, worth over $700 million, according to sources familiar with the matter. This decision, coming despite Congressional objections, underscores strategic maneuvering ahead of an upcoming NATO summit in Ankara.

The engines are destined for Turkey's ambitious Kaan combat jet project, a defense initiative reflecting Turkey's growing quest for military self-reliance. Initiated in 2016, this project sees Turkey striving to enhance its defense capabilities within the NATO framework. However, relations between Washington and Ankara have been strained over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, a move that led to its ousting from the F-35 fighter jet program and subsequent sanctions.

Representative Gregory Meeks of New York has voiced objections to the sale, yet it progresses towards finalization, pending formal State Department notification to Congress. The diplomatic dance highlights ongoing tensions over defense policies and cooperative strategies within NATO as allies prepare for critical discussions in July.