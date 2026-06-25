Twin Tremors: The Venezuela Earthquake Crisis

Two powerful earthquakes devastated Venezuela on Wednesday, causing extensive damage and numerous casualties. With magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, these earthquakes hit the capital, Caracas, toppling buildings and prompting a state of emergency. International leaders have offered support as Venezuela begins recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Powerful Earthquakes Struck Venezuela On Wednesday Afternoon | Updated: 25-06-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 09:44 IST
Twin Tremors: The Venezuela Earthquake Crisis
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Venezuela was struck by a devastating pair of earthquakes on Wednesday, leading to significant destruction and a tragic human toll. The earthquakes, registering magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, hit areas west of the capital Caracas in rapid succession, leveling buildings and leaving numerous people trapped in debris.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) warned that the casualty figures could be tremendous, with early estimates suggesting death tolls could potentially reach up to 100,000. In Caracas, civil authorities swiftly mobilized resources, but the task is enormous. State television featured an emotional Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello giving updates amidst ongoing rescue operations.

Venezuelan leaders have declared a state of emergency, seeking international support in recovery efforts. President Delcy Rodriguez has been coordinating with foreign governments and organizations to manage aid logistics. Meanwhile, the citizens of Caracas and other affected areas continue to grapple with the aftermath, as emergency responders work against time to locate survivors and provide aid.

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