Trump Vows U.S. Support After Venezuelan Earthquakes
U.S. President Donald Trump has promised aid to Venezuela following two devastating earthquakes that struck the nation. Despite not providing official casualty figures, Trump emphasized the severity and extensive loss of life. He asserted that U.S. agencies are prepared to offer swift assistance to the affected region.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pledged support to Venezuela in the aftermath of two powerful earthquakes that struck the country, leaving significant casualties.
Without releasing official figures, Trump described the dual quakes as massive, remarking on the heavy toll on human life.
He assured that the United States is ready and willing to provide aid, noting that all government agencies have been instructed to move quickly to assist their 'new and great friends.' Initial reports indicate severe devastation.
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