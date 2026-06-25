Trump Vows U.S. Support After Venezuelan Earthquakes

Us President Donald Trump On Wednesday Said The Two Earthquakes That Hit Venezuela Earlier In The Day Had Left A Devastating Number Of Deaths

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pledged support to Venezuela in the aftermath of two powerful earthquakes that struck the country, leaving significant casualties.

Without releasing official figures, Trump described the dual quakes as massive, remarking on the heavy toll on human life.

He assured that the United States is ready and willing to provide aid, noting that all government agencies have been instructed to move quickly to assist their 'new and great friends.' Initial reports indicate severe devastation.