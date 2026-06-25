Trump Vows U.S. Support After Venezuelan Earthquakes

U.S. President Donald Trump has promised aid to Venezuela following two devastating earthquakes that struck the nation. Despite not providing official casualty figures, Trump emphasized the severity and extensive loss of life. He asserted that U.S. agencies are prepared to offer swift assistance to the affected region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump On Wednesday Said The Two Earthquakes That Hit Venezuela Earlier In The Day Had Left A Devastating Number Of Deaths | Updated: 25-06-2026 09:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 09:26 IST
Trump Vows U.S. Support After Venezuelan Earthquakes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pledged support to Venezuela in the aftermath of two powerful earthquakes that struck the country, leaving significant casualties.

Without releasing official figures, Trump described the dual quakes as massive, remarking on the heavy toll on human life.

He assured that the United States is ready and willing to provide aid, noting that all government agencies have been instructed to move quickly to assist their 'new and great friends.' Initial reports indicate severe devastation.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa
3
Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle tracking law

Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle track...

United States
4
Google's YouTube settles case over social media harm to children

Google's YouTube settles case over social media harm to children

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Dengue’s Rise Could Become Asia’s Next Public Health Alarm

From Credit to Clean Cooking: What Finance Can Do for SDG 7 in Southeast Asia

South Africa’s Clean Energy Transition Needs More Than Sun, Wind and Money

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026