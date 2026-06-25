Japan's Economic Blueprint: Takaichi's Bold Call for BOJ Coordination

Japan's government has unveiled a draft economic blueprint that calls for a monetary policy bolstering private demand. The draft, seen by Reuters, indicates a preference for low borrowing costs, potentially creating policy tensions with the Bank of Japan (BOJ).

The blueprint urges the BOJ to coordinate decisions with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's strategy to reflate growth, highlighting legal requirements for alignment. It reflects the administration's unease over potential rate hikes as the BOJ moves away from ultra-loose policies, signaling a stronger push for collaboration shaping future monetary policies.

Incorporating elements of Abenomics, the draft underscores the importance of stimulating long-term growth while balancing inflation concerns. The Takaichi administration aims for significant fiscal spending, targeting strategic sectors like AI and chips, enhancing the need for supportive monetary policy.