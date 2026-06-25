New Sudanese Currency Circulation: Deepening Divides and Economic Uncertainty

Sudanese pounds, recently introduced into circulation, are now found in areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), highlighting ongoing conflicts and economic divisions within the nation. These notes, previously invalidated by the army-led government, pose questions regarding their origin and the implications for the country’s de facto separation.

RSF now governs large portions of Sudan, including Darfur, after a fallout with the national army in April 2023. The RSF has established its own parallel cabinet, dubbed the Tasis government, and is gradually assuming governmental roles, including salary payments. This move challenges the army's control over the economy and introduces new economic uncertainties.

The currency conflict began in 2024 when the army introduced new banknotes, rejected by the RSF, resulting in cash scarcity. Despite the unknown source, residents have reported the presence of new, unused currency. In response, RSF's Prime Minister has criticized the army for economic disruption, while the RSF strives for legitimacy with the international community.