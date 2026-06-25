Kenyans Protest in Remembrance of Fallen Demonstrators Amid Tensions

Kenyans marched under heavy security to honor protesters killed two years ago during anti-government demonstrations in Nairobi. Organizers of the remembrance marches called for justice and credible investigations into past police conduct. Protests recalled the unrest of June 2024, demanding accountability and guarantees against excessive force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dozens Of Kenyans Took To The Streets On Thursday Under Heavy Security In Memory Of Protesters Killed Two Years Ago When Massive Antigovernment Demonstrations Erupted In Nairobi Over Proposed Tax Hikes And The Surging Cost Of Living Organisers Had Planned Remembrance Marches In The Coastal City Of Mombasa And The Capital Nairobi To Mark The Anniversary Of The June | Updated: 25-06-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 14:09 IST
Kenyans Protest in Remembrance of Fallen Demonstrators Amid Tensions
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Dozens of Kenyans marched on Thursday to remember protesters killed two years ago during anti-government rallies in Nairobi. Initiating in the capital and coastal Mombasa, the marches marked the anniversary of the June 2024 unrest, which escalated into violence leaving dozens dead.

Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen issued stern warnings against potential disorder, stating that perpetrators would face legal consequences. In Mombasa, marchers were escorted by security forces, while Nairobi saw heightened police presence with roadblocks and business shutdowns occurring amid security protocols.

As calls for accountability echoed, protest organizers demanded credible investigations into police actions. The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi cautioned citizens and highlighted potential disruptions. Although President Ruto announced reparations for rights abuses, civil society groups continue to seek accountability for alleged security force transgressions.

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