Kenyans Protest in Remembrance of Fallen Demonstrators Amid Tensions
Kenyans marched under heavy security to honor protesters killed two years ago during anti-government demonstrations in Nairobi. Organizers of the remembrance marches called for justice and credible investigations into past police conduct. Protests recalled the unrest of June 2024, demanding accountability and guarantees against excessive force.
Dozens of Kenyans marched on Thursday to remember protesters killed two years ago during anti-government rallies in Nairobi. Initiating in the capital and coastal Mombasa, the marches marked the anniversary of the June 2024 unrest, which escalated into violence leaving dozens dead.
Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen issued stern warnings against potential disorder, stating that perpetrators would face legal consequences. In Mombasa, marchers were escorted by security forces, while Nairobi saw heightened police presence with roadblocks and business shutdowns occurring amid security protocols.
As calls for accountability echoed, protest organizers demanded credible investigations into police actions. The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi cautioned citizens and highlighted potential disruptions. Although President Ruto announced reparations for rights abuses, civil society groups continue to seek accountability for alleged security force transgressions.