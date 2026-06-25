Bharat Mandapam Lights Up for Asian Fencing Championship's Grand Closing

The 26th Asian Senior Fencing Championship concluded with a stunning Closing Ceremony in India, highlighting sportsmanship and cultural unity. The event, held at Bharat Mandapam, hosted over 400 athletes from 34 countries. Japan emerged victorious, while India's administrative success and athlete performances stood out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 14:14 IST
Bharat Mandapam Lights Up for Asian Fencing Championship's Grand Closing
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attened Asian Fencing Championships at Bharat Mandapam (Photo: FAI). Image Credit: ANI

The historic stage of Bharat Mandapam transformed into a dazzling theatre of light and cultural grandeur as the 26th Asian Senior Fencing Championship concluded with an awe-inspiring Closing Ceremony. The inaugural hosting of the event on Indian soil reached its climax, interweaving the fierce spirit of competition with India's rich cultural heritage.

The six-day tournament at Pragati Maidan marked a significant milestone for India as a burgeoning sports management hub. Under the motto 'One Dream, One Blade, One Pride,' the championship drew more than 400 athletes and delegates from 34 nations. The event served as a crucial platform for teams aiming for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Japan topped the medal tally with 6 golds, 5 silvers, and 4 bronzes, winning the championship. South Korea and Kazakhstan followed closely. India's administrative success shone, enhanced by notable athlete performances, reflecting the nation's growing competitive prowess in the sport.

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