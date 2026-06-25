Bharat Mandapam Lights Up for Asian Fencing Championship's Grand Closing

The historic stage of Bharat Mandapam transformed into a dazzling theatre of light and cultural grandeur as the 26th Asian Senior Fencing Championship concluded with an awe-inspiring Closing Ceremony. The inaugural hosting of the event on Indian soil reached its climax, interweaving the fierce spirit of competition with India's rich cultural heritage.

The six-day tournament at Pragati Maidan marked a significant milestone for India as a burgeoning sports management hub. Under the motto 'One Dream, One Blade, One Pride,' the championship drew more than 400 athletes and delegates from 34 nations. The event served as a crucial platform for teams aiming for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Japan topped the medal tally with 6 golds, 5 silvers, and 4 bronzes, winning the championship. South Korea and Kazakhstan followed closely. India's administrative success shone, enhanced by notable athlete performances, reflecting the nation's growing competitive prowess in the sport.