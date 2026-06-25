China Stocks Surge Amid Tech Rally Buzz

Chinese stock markets experienced a positive upswing on Thursday, primarily driven by the resumption of a record-breaking rally in tech shares. The momentum was invigorated by Micron's impressive earnings report. Meanwhile, Hong Kong shares faced a setback, closing at a one-year low.

Devdiscourse News Desk | China Stocks Ended Higher On Thursday | Updated: 25-06-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 14:08 IST
China Stocks Surge Amid Tech Rally Buzz
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China's stock markets saw a positive turn on Thursday, buoyed by a fresh surge in technology stocks.

The rally was reignited by Micron's exceptional latest earnings, sparking renewed investor interest and optimism within the sector.

Conversely, Hong Kong shares concluded the day at a one-year low, marking a stark contrast to mainland performance.

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