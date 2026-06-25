President Urges MES Officers to Drive Innovation and Self-Reliance

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday called on young officers of the Military Engineer Services (MES) to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and technical excellence as they prepare to contribute to India's defence infrastructure. Addressing Officer Trainees from the 2023 and 2024 batches at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said the Military Engineer Services plays a vital role in strengthening the operational readiness of the Armed Forces by developing and maintaining critical military infrastructure across the country.

The officer trainees met the President during a formal interaction at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she highlighted the growing importance of engineering expertise in supporting national security, technological advancement and sustainable development. She encouraged the young officers to embrace innovation, adopt emerging technologies and approach every assignment with dedication and a commitment to excellence.

MES plays a vital role in strengthening defence infrastructure

Speaking to the trainees, President Murmu described the Military Engineer Services as the backbone of India's defence infrastructure, noting that its work directly supports the Army, Navy and Air Force in carrying out their operational responsibilities.

She said the construction and maintenance of strategic installations across the country are essential for ensuring that soldiers, sailors and air warriors have the infrastructure they need to perform their duties effectively. From military bases and airfields to specialised defence facilities, the organisation's engineering expertise contributes significantly to national preparedness and operational capability.

The President told the young officers that their technical skills and commitment would play an important role in maintaining these critical assets for years to come. She urged them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism while carrying out their responsibilities and encouraged them to continuously improve their knowledge as technology evolves.

Murmu also stressed the importance of innovation in engineering projects, asking the officers to make full use of emerging technologies and modern construction practices that improve efficiency, quality and long-term sustainability.

Self-reliance has become a strategic necessity

The President said the current global environment, shaped by conflicts and geopolitical tensions, has made self-reliance an essential strategic priority for countries seeking to safeguard their economic stability and national security.

She explained that nations with strong domestic industrial capabilities are better positioned to withstand periods of uncertainty while continuing to pursue development goals and maintain defence preparedness. According to the President, India's growing focus on indigenous manufacturing has strengthened the country's ability to respond effectively during challenging situations.

Murmu referred to Operation Sindoor as an example of how indigenous defence capabilities, advanced technologies and a robust domestic industrial base contribute to operational readiness and strategic effectiveness. She said the experience highlighted the importance of strengthening India's self-reliance across critical sectors, particularly defence manufacturing and infrastructure development.

The President welcomed the efforts of the Military Engineer Services in promoting and using Made in India products in its projects. She noted that encouraging indigenous materials and technologies not only supports domestic industry but also aligns with the broader national vision of achieving greater self-sufficiency in defence and infrastructure.

Engineers have a responsibility towards sustainability

Alongside national security and technological advancement, President Murmu also highlighted the growing responsibility of engineers in addressing environmental challenges. She said climate change has made sustainable development an essential part of infrastructure planning rather than an optional consideration.

The President urged the trainee officers to integrate environmentally responsible practices into every stage of planning, construction and maintenance undertaken by the Military Engineer Services. She encouraged them to adopt methods that reduce environmental impact while ensuring that defence infrastructure remains efficient, resilient and future-ready.

According to Murmu, engineering decisions made today will have long-term effects on both national security and environmental sustainability. She said the officers have an opportunity to contribute to a stronger India by building infrastructure that supports operational requirements while protecting natural resources for future generations.

She concluded by reminding the trainees that their responsibilities extend beyond constructing defence facilities. Their work also contributes to the country's broader vision of creating a clean, green and sustainable India. By combining technical excellence with innovation, integrity and environmental responsibility, the next generation of Military Engineer Services officers can play a significant role in strengthening both the nation's security and its long-term development.