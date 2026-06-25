Fourth Next-Gen Coast Guard Patrol Vessel Reaches Keel-Laying Stage

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) marked another important milestone in its fleet modernisation programme with the keel-laying ceremony of the fourth Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai on Thursday. The vessel is part of a six-ship project aimed at strengthening India's maritime security capabilities while advancing the country's goal of building sophisticated defence platforms through indigenous design and manufacturing.

Senior officials from the Indian Coast Guard and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders attended the ceremony, which represents another step forward in the construction programme that began after the contract for the six vessels was signed in December 2023. Once completed, the new patrol vessels are expected to enhance the Coast Guard's operational readiness across India's vast coastline and maritime zones.

Indigenous shipbuilding drives defence self-reliance

The Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel is being designed, developed and constructed entirely in India by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, one of the country's leading defence shipyards. The project reflects the Government's emphasis on expanding domestic defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which seeks to reduce dependence on imported military equipment while strengthening India's indigenous industrial capabilities.

The new vessels will be equipped with modern machinery and advanced onboard systems designed to improve operational efficiency and support a wide range of Coast Guard missions. Indigenous development of these ships also allows Indian industry to build expertise in advanced naval engineering while creating opportunities for domestic suppliers involved in the defence manufacturing ecosystem.

By relying on locally designed and manufactured platforms, India aims to strengthen its long-term defence preparedness while supporting technological innovation and employment within the country's shipbuilding sector.

Six-vessel programme strengthens Coast Guard capabilities

The contract for the construction of six Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels was awarded to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited on 20 December 2023. Since then, construction has progressed through various stages, with the keel-laying of the fourth vessel marking another significant milestone in the programme.

A keel-laying ceremony traditionally signifies the formal beginning of a ship's structural assembly and remains one of the most important stages in naval ship construction. Reaching this stage for the fourth vessel indicates that work on the fleet expansion programme is advancing steadily.

Once inducted into service, the NGOPVs will enhance the Indian Coast Guard's ability to carry out maritime surveillance, coastal patrols, search and rescue missions, anti-smuggling operations and the protection of India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The vessels are also expected to improve the force's capacity to respond quickly to maritime emergencies and emerging security challenges.

The addition of these ships will further strengthen the Coast Guard's presence across strategically important sea lanes while supporting maritime law enforcement and national security operations.

Project supports maritime security and strategic autonomy

The Indian Coast Guard has been steadily modernising its fleet to meet growing operational demands in the Indian Ocean Region, where maritime security continues to play an increasingly important role. The introduction of the Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels forms part of this broader effort to expand operational capabilities and improve mission readiness.

According to the Government, the six-vessel programme will contribute significantly to strengthening coastal security while enhancing India's strategic autonomy through greater reliance on indigenous defence production. Modern platforms equipped with advanced systems will enable the Coast Guard to undertake longer deployments, improve maritime domain awareness and respond more effectively to both conventional and non-traditional security challenges.

The project also highlights the growing role of Indian shipyards in delivering complex defence platforms using domestic design expertise and manufacturing capabilities. As construction continues on the remaining vessels, the programme is expected to contribute not only to national security but also to the continued growth of India's defence industrial base.

With the fourth vessel now entering the next stage of construction, the Indian Coast Guard's fleet expansion programme remains on track to deliver a new generation of patrol ships that will strengthen maritime security, support coastal protection and reinforce the country's vision of self-reliance in defence manufacturing.