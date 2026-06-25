Supreme Victory: Bayer Triumphant in Roundup Cancer Case

The Us Supreme Court Reined In Thousands Of Lawsuits Pursued In State Courts Accusing Bayer Of Failing To Warn Users That The Active Ingredient In Its Roundup Weedkiller Causes Cancer

In a decisive ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court has provided a major legal victory for Bayer, the German pharmaceutical and life sciences giant, by overturning thousands of lawsuits tied to its Roundup weedkiller. This landmark decision concluded on Thursday, came in favor of Bayer with a 7-2 vote, reversing a Missouri court's verdict that awarded $1.25 million to plaintiff John Durnell.

According to the court's verdict, federal pesticide regulations take precedence over state court claims alleging that the weedkiller, containing glyphosate, caused cancer. The EPA's endorsement of glyphosate sans cancer warning supported Bayer's defense. Following the ruling, Bayer's stock surged 16%, underscoring investors' belief in the potential positive financial impact.

While environmental advocacy groups criticized the decision's health implications, Bayer highlights the EPA's stance that glyphosate is safe. Bayer CEO Bill Anderson hailed the decision, advocating it strengthens American farmers and provides clarity. The ruling represents a critical pivot as Bayer aims to resolve ongoing litigation through a proposed $7.25 billion settlement.