Patrik Schick Bows Out from International Football

In a surprising move, Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick announced his retirement from international football. His decision follows the team's exit in the group stage of the World Cup.

Schick expressed his thoughts in an Instagram post, emphasizing that the decision was not impulsive. He highlighted that it was a well-considered choice he had pondered for a long time.

His departure marks the end of an important chapter in his football career. With this retirement, the Czech squad will have to adjust and find new leadership ahead of future competitions.