In a decisive vote, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) has decided to eliminate term limits for its presidency. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the current president from Emirates, recently secured another term unchallenged.

The move, welcomed by some, raises the possibility of Sulayem's indefinite leadership. Sources indicate his broader ambitions of further reform that could eventually establish a 'president for life' position, eradicating existing age limits.

No official statement has been released from either the FIA or its president addressing these potential future plans, leaving the motorsports community attentive to upcoming developments.