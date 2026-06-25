FIA's Presidential Term Limits Abolished

The FIA voted to remove presidential term limits, allowing President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, recently re-elected unopposed, to potentially extend his leadership indefinitely. Sources suggest intentions to eliminate age restrictions, aiming for a 'president for life' role, though no official comment has been made from FIA or Ben Sulayem on this matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Formula Ones Governing Body | Updated: 25-06-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 20:10 IST
FIA's Presidential Term Limits Abolished

In a decisive vote, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) has decided to eliminate term limits for its presidency. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the current president from Emirates, recently secured another term unchallenged.

The move, welcomed by some, raises the possibility of Sulayem's indefinite leadership. Sources indicate his broader ambitions of further reform that could eventually establish a 'president for life' position, eradicating existing age limits.

No official statement has been released from either the FIA or its president addressing these potential future plans, leaving the motorsports community attentive to upcoming developments.

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