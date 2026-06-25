Global Markets Brace for Recovery Post-U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

The International Monetary Fund reports declining energy and commodity prices following the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, predicting gradual stabilization of Gulf trade. Inflation expectations remain controlled as central banks raise interest rates. Concerns linger over developing nations relying on energy imports, despite falling prices for oil, fertilizers, and metals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The International Monetary Fund Said On Thursday It Has Seen Energy And Commodity Prices Fall Since The Usiran Agreement To Halt Hostilities And Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz | Updated: 25-06-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 21:51 IST
Global Markets Brace for Recovery Post-U.S.-Iran Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Thursday that energy and commodity prices have declined since the U.S.-Iran ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. However, full normalization of trade and prices will take time, stated IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack during a news briefing.

The IMF is set to update its World Economic Outlook on July 8, where it will evaluate its previous growth scenarios outlined in April, predicated on the outcomes of the Iran conflict. Kozack had indicated that with the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the global economy was shifting towards a more pessimistic outlook with projected 2.5% global growth for 2026.

Despite the adverse scenario, Kozack reported that inflation expectations have remained anchored, aided by central banks raising interest rates globally. On Thursday, Brent crude was trading around $73 a barrel, signaling a decline in oil prices and easing pressures on net energy-importing developing countries, particularly in Africa.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026