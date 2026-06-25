Global Markets Brace for Recovery Post-U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

The International Monetary Fund Said On Thursday It Has Seen Energy And Commodity Prices Fall Since The Usiran Agreement To Halt Hostilities And Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Thursday that energy and commodity prices have declined since the U.S.-Iran ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. However, full normalization of trade and prices will take time, stated IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack during a news briefing.

The IMF is set to update its World Economic Outlook on July 8, where it will evaluate its previous growth scenarios outlined in April, predicated on the outcomes of the Iran conflict. Kozack had indicated that with the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the global economy was shifting towards a more pessimistic outlook with projected 2.5% global growth for 2026.

Despite the adverse scenario, Kozack reported that inflation expectations have remained anchored, aided by central banks raising interest rates globally. On Thursday, Brent crude was trading around $73 a barrel, signaling a decline in oil prices and easing pressures on net energy-importing developing countries, particularly in Africa.