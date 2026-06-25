Congo Tightens Ebola Quarantine Measures

The Democratic Republic of Congo has initiated a 21-day quarantine for travelers returning from Ebola-affected regions, increasing restrictions following France's confirmation of its first imported Ebola case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Democratic Republic Of Congo Has Imposed A Day Quarantine For Anyone Returning From Ebolaaffected Areas Before They Can Travel Abroad | Updated: 25-06-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 21:52 IST
Congo Tightens Ebola Quarantine Measures

The Democratic Republic of Congo has enforced a 21-day quarantine for anyone arriving from Ebola-impacted areas before they can travel internationally. This measure comes as a response to France reporting its first imported case associated with the outbreak.

The Congolese government is tightening its control measures amidst growing concerns over the spread of the Ebola virus, which has alarmed several nations recently.

This proactive step is expected to help curb the virus's potential spread beyond affected regions, with authorities emphasizing public safety and international cooperation.

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