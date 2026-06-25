Mandatory Anti-Doping Sessions Planned for Khelo India Athletes

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has announced that athletes participating in the National Games and Khelo India competitions will now undergo mandatory anti-doping awareness sessions as part of a broader effort to promote clean sport across the country. The decision was announced during a review meeting of the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi, where the Minister assessed the laboratory's functioning, scientific capabilities and future plans.

The meeting focused on strengthening India's anti-doping framework by combining stricter enforcement with greater awareness among athletes, coaches and support staff. Dr Mandaviya said education should begin early in an athlete's career so that young sportspersons understand the risks associated with prohibited substances and avoid unintentional violations of anti-doping rules.

Awareness to become a key part of athlete development

During the review meeting, the Union Minister stressed that preventing doping requires more than testing and penalties. He said athletes should receive proper guidance from the beginning of their sporting journey so they can make informed choices about medicines, supplements and other substances that may affect their eligibility to compete.

Under the new initiative, anti-doping awareness sessions will become compulsory for participants in the National Games and Khelo India events. The objective is to ensure that athletes understand the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules, recognise prohibited substances and appreciate the importance of competing fairly.

Dr. Mandaviya said building awareness at an early stage can help protect athletes from accidental doping violations while promoting a culture of integrity in Indian sports. He added that education should become an essential part of athlete development alongside physical training and technical coaching.

The Minister also announced that the 'Know Your Medicine' mobile application will be translated into several regional languages. Making the application available in local languages will help athletes, coaches and support personnel across different states access anti-doping information more easily and verify whether medicines or ingredients contain prohibited substances. According to the Minister, language should not become a barrier when athletes seek important information that could affect their sporting careers.

Minister calls for stronger global role for NDTL

Dr. Mandaviya also reviewed the progress made by the National Dope Testing Laboratory and encouraged the institution to expand its role within the international anti-doping system. He said efforts should be made to increase the number of samples received from international athletes for testing at the laboratory. Expanding international testing would strengthen the laboratory's global presence while showcasing India's scientific capabilities in anti-doping research and analysis.

The Minister noted that NDTL has consistently upgraded its infrastructure, strengthened technical expertise and maintained global quality standards, making it well positioned to contribute more significantly to international anti-doping efforts. India's National Dope Testing Laboratory is the country's only World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory, giving it a central role in supporting national and international anti-doping programmes. The laboratory has steadily developed advanced scientific capabilities and continues to improve its testing methods to keep pace with evolving challenges in sports.

Officials discussed the laboratory's future roadmap, including opportunities to strengthen research activities and enhance its contribution to fair competition at both national and international levels.

Grassroots campaigns planned to promote clean sport

The Union Minister described doping as one of the major challenges facing Indian sports and said lasting solutions require participation from the entire sporting community rather than relying only on disciplinary action. He called for anti-doping awareness campaigns to be expanded beyond elite athletes and introduced across villages, schools, colleges and sports institutions throughout the country. By educating aspiring athletes at the grassroots level, the government hopes to create a stronger culture of fair play before competitors enter professional sports.

Dr. Mandaviya said punishment alone cannot eliminate doping and emphasised the need for a broader public movement that encourages clean sport and celebrates honest sporting achievement. Coaches, parents, teachers and sports administrators, he noted, all have an important role in helping young athletes understand the value of competing fairly. The National Dope Testing Laboratory has already contributed significantly to India's anti-doping programme through scientific research and advanced testing technologies. The laboratory has supported major sporting events, introduced modern testing methods such as Dried Blood Spot (DBS) analysis and recently developed critical reference materials used in anti-doping science, further strengthening its testing capabilities.

The review meeting was attended by Shreyasi Singh, Shooter and Minister for Industries and Sports in the Government of Bihar; Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary (Sports); senior officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; representatives of National Sports Federations; leading scientists; and Dr. P. L. Sahu, Director and Chief Executive (In-Charge) of the National Dope Testing Laboratory.

The discussions concluded with a shared commitment to strengthen India's anti-doping ecosystem through improved education, advanced scientific testing and wider public awareness. By combining prevention with enforcement, the government aims to build a sporting culture where fair competition, integrity and clean performance become the foundation of athletic success.