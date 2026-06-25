Judge Halts Trump's Mail-In Voting Order Ahead of Midterms

A Federal Judge In Boston On Thursday Blocked Implementation Of Us President Donald Trumpsexecutive Order Aiming To Tighten Rules For Mailin Voting

A federal judge in Boston has blocked the implementation of an executive order by President Donald Trump that aimed to tighten rules for mail-in voting ahead of the upcoming November elections. The ruling prevents the order from taking effect, citing constitutional overreach.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani sided with a coalition of Democratic-led states that argued Trump's efforts unlawfully interfered with the state-run administration of federal elections. Talwani, appointed by former President Barack Obama, found that Trump exceeded his authority in attempting to overhaul long-established state and local election procedures.

Judge Talwani's ruling comes as part of a broader judicial pushback against Trump's recent actions targeting election processes. The ruling highlights the judiciary's role in safeguarding constitutional boundaries in the face of executive overreach, maintaining the established balance of state and federal powers over voting rights.