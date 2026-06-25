KZN Premier Calls for Lawful and Balanced Migration Policy

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has called for a balanced and sustainable approach to managing undocumented migration, saying South Africa must protect its constitutional values while responding to growing concerns about illegal immigration. Speaking at the Engangeni Ngesango Summit on Undocumented Foreign Nationals in Durban on Thursday, Ntuli said the country should address migration challenges through lawful and practical measures without undermining human dignity or creating divisions between communities.

The summit brought together government representatives and stakeholders to discuss long-term solutions to undocumented migration, with discussions focusing on governance, border management, community concerns and regional cooperation. The Premier said the objective was to move beyond political rhetoric and develop practical recommendations that could be implemented on the ground.

Premier rejects claims that migration concerns are xenophobic

Addressing delegates, Ntuli said it was important to distinguish between concerns over undocumented migration and hostility towards foreign nationals. He rejected attempts to label South Africans as xenophobic or Afrophobic simply because they were raising questions about the management of migration.

According to the Premier, the issue facing the country is not opposition to people from other African countries or elsewhere but the need to establish migration systems that are lawful, orderly and capable of protecting the interests of everyone living in South Africa.

He said undocumented migration is a complex global challenge that affects many countries and cannot be resolved through simplistic arguments or political slogans. Instead, governments need practical policies that balance national security, economic realities and humanitarian responsibilities.

Ntuli emphasised that South Africa's migration policy must remain rooted in the country's Constitution, international legal obligations and regional cooperation while recognising the pressure that undocumented migration can place on public services, local economies and communities.

He argued that durable solutions require efficient border management, stronger registration systems and closer cooperation between neighbouring countries to ensure migration is managed responsibly.

Community engagements shaped provincial approach

Reflecting on KwaZulu-Natal's Engangeni Ngesango Iyafohla programme, launched in 2024, Ntuli said the provincial government deliberately chose to engage directly with communities instead of relying solely on administrative discussions.

He explained that government officials visited communities, workplaces, factories, border facilities and other strategic locations to gain a clearer understanding of the realities experienced by residents and employers.

The Premier said these engagements demonstrated that most communities were not motivated by hostility towards foreign nationals. Rather, residents consistently called for stronger enforcement of existing laws and greater accountability from authorities responsible for managing migration.

According to Ntuli, this direct engagement helped shape the provincial government's understanding of the issue and reinforced the importance of developing solutions based on evidence gathered from communities rather than assumptions.

The provincial administration also engaged with diplomatic representatives, international organisations and civil society groups involved in migration issues. These consultations included organisations planning demonstrations later this month, with the Premier welcoming assurances that any protests would remain peaceful and conducted within the law.

He reaffirmed that the constitutional right to protest remains an essential part of South Africa's democracy but stressed that demonstrations must respect the rights, safety and dignity of everyone living in the province.

Summit aims to produce practical action plan

The Engangeni Ngesango Summit included legislative reviews, expert panel discussions and commission sessions designed to develop a comprehensive Programme of Action with clearly defined responsibilities and measurable targets.

Ntuli said the value of the summit would ultimately be measured by the implementation of its recommendations rather than the speeches delivered during the event. He urged participants to focus on practical outcomes that improve migration governance while strengthening cooperation between different sectors of society.

The Premier called on government departments, business organisations, labour unions, civil society groups, diplomatic missions and local communities to work together in developing migration policies that are both effective and consistent with South Africa's democratic principles.

He said meaningful progress would depend on cooperation between all stakeholders, as undocumented migration affects multiple aspects of society, including public services, economic development, border security and community stability.

Concluding his address, Ntuli reiterated that South Africa's response to undocumented migration should remain balanced, lawful and humane. He said protecting the country's constitutional values while ensuring effective migration management is not a contradiction but a responsibility that requires careful planning, coordinated action and sustained commitment from every level of government and society.