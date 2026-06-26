South Korea Boosts Drone Warfare Capability Amid Rising Tensions

In a decisive move to enhance national security, South Korea is bolstering its drone capabilities to counter North Korean threats. This plan, announced by the Defence Ministry, includes training 500,000 'drone warriors' and deploying tens of thousands of unmanned systems across frontline military units.

The ambitious initiative seeks to have 110,000 drones operational by 2029, integrating them into the arsenal of the army, navy, air force, and marines, thereby aiming to make drones as ubiquitous for soldiers as personal weapons. Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back emphasized the intent to use fully domestically produced components instead of relying on Chinese parts, addressing national security concerns.

The strategy also involves enhancing counter-drone systems and leveraging AI-based swarm technologies to manage evolving threats. With the backdrop of political history and demographic challenges, South Korea is transitioning towards more automated military systems to maintain defense capabilities.