South Korea Boosts Drone Warfare Capability Amid Rising Tensions

South Korea plans to expand its drone and counter-drone capabilities in response to threats from North Korea. The initiative involves training 'drone warriors', producing domestic drones, and adopting AI-based systems, while reducing dependence on foreign components, amid security and demographic pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Korea Will Rapidly Expand Its Drone And Counterdrone Capabilities To Counter North Korea | Updated: 26-06-2026 07:50 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 07:50 IST
South Korea Boosts Drone Warfare Capability Amid Rising Tensions
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In a decisive move to enhance national security, South Korea is bolstering its drone capabilities to counter North Korean threats. This plan, announced by the Defence Ministry, includes training 500,000 'drone warriors' and deploying tens of thousands of unmanned systems across frontline military units.

The ambitious initiative seeks to have 110,000 drones operational by 2029, integrating them into the arsenal of the army, navy, air force, and marines, thereby aiming to make drones as ubiquitous for soldiers as personal weapons. Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back emphasized the intent to use fully domestically produced components instead of relying on Chinese parts, addressing national security concerns.

The strategy also involves enhancing counter-drone systems and leveraging AI-based swarm technologies to manage evolving threats. With the backdrop of political history and demographic challenges, South Korea is transitioning towards more automated military systems to maintain defense capabilities.

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